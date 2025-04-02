Hollywood stars remember Val Kilmer: 'You truly were an icon'

The Hollywood community is remembering fellow actor, producer, director and friend Val Kilmer, who died Tuesday at the age of 65, according to a report from The Associated Press.

Actor Josh Brolin said he would miss his "firecracker" friend in an Instagram post featuring a photo of the pair smiling widely for the camera.

“See ya, pal. I'm going to miss you,” Brolin wrote. “You were a smart, challenging, brave, uber-creative firecracker. There's not a lot left of those. I hope to see you up there in the heavens when I eventually get there. Until then, amazing memories, lovely thoughts. #valkilmer #marktwain”

Director Francis Ford Coppola, who worked with Kilmer on 2011's Twixt, wrote on Instagram, "Val Kilmer was the most talented actor when in his High School, and that talent only grew greater throughout his life. He was a wonderful person to work with and a joy to know — I will always remember him."

Ron Howard, who directed Kilmer in 1988's Willow and 2003's The Missing, shared on X, "#RIPValKilmer I was incredibly fortunate to collaborate with Val a number of times over the years ... Check out his filmography. Amazing. His art extended to his poetry, artworks, filmmaking and simply the way he lived. Bon Voyage, Val And thank you."

In an X post, Matthew Modine, one of Kilmer's peers, credited Kilmer for one of the biggest roles early in his career "RIP Val Kilmer. If it wasn't for our chance encounter ... in 1985, I may never have been cast in FULL METAL JACKET. Thanks, Val.," Modine wrote.

Following a blockbuster career in the 1980s and 1990s, Kilmer was diagnosed with throat cancer in 2014 and lost his voice after undergoing a tracheotomy. He shared an inside look at his work and life in the 2021 documentary Val, which features footage he recorded himself from his childhood, during his Hollywood career and at home with his family.

Kilmer was previously married to actress Joanne Whalley from 1988 until their divorce in 1996. The former couple shared daughter Mercedes Kilmer and son Jack Kilmer.

