Hayden Christensen lights up the Empire State Building as part of 'Star Wars' takeover

On Thursday morning, Star Wars prequel star Hayden Christensen was on hand to kick off a Star Wars takeover of New York City's famed Empire State Building.

Christensen, who recently appeared in the Disney+ series Star Wars: Ahsoka, was joined by his alter-ego, Darth Vader, and a squad of Stormtroopers for the launch of the building's March to May the 4th campaign.

Hayden then flipped an oversized ceremonial switch to turn the top of the building's lights Sith red and officially started the festivities.

Before he did, Christensen told the assembled media he was honored to represent the franchise, adding, "Star Wars has been a very important part of my life, so it's a real pleasure to get to be here and see this amazing show they're about to put on."

The landmark will feature life-sized LEGO statues of Star Wars characters and immersive environments from George Lucas' saga as well as product launches and other events in the lead-up to May 4, which is Star Wars Day.

Thursday evening will feature a "villain-themed light show," and on Friday evening, ESB will host ESB: That is, Star Wars: Episode V - The Empire Strikes Back in fan speak.

Star Wars is owned by Lucasfilm, a division of Disney, ABC News' parent company.

