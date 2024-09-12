Harvey Weinstein indicted again in New York after conviction overturned

A New York grand jury indicted disgraced movie producer Harvey Weinstein on Thursday, prosecutors with the Manhattan District Attorney's Office said in court.

Weinstein — who is recuperating after emergency heart surgery — was not present, and prosecutors asked the judge to set a date for his arraignment.

Judge Curtis Farber ordered the city corrections department to house Weinstein in the Bellevue Hospital prison ward, if medically necessary.

"Inattention at Rikers carries very real risks. He could find himself again in crisis," Farber said.

The new indictment remains sealed until arraignment, so the charges are not yet known. As ABC News previously reported, prosecutors presented evidence of three alleged sex assaults from varying time periods that were not part of his previous case.

The Manhattan District Attorney's Office previously presented evidence to the grand jury over an alleged sexual assault that occurred sometime in a four-month time period between late 2005 and mid-2006 in a lower Manhattan residential building, according to a transcript of a court hearing.

Prosecutors also indicated they were aware of two other potential offenses: a sexual assault in May 2016 in a hotel in Tribeca and a potential sexual assault that occurred at the Tribeca Grand hotel.

Thursday's hearing was held days after Weinstein was rushed from Rikers Island, where he is being held, to Bellevue Hospital for emergency heart surgery after experiencing chest pains, his representatives told ABC News.

His trial is tentatively scheduled for this fall.

