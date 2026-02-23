Harry Styles set to perform and host ‘Saturday Night Live’ ﻿on March 14

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 01: Harry Styles speaks onstage during the 68th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Harry Styles is set to perform and host Saturday Night Live for the second time.

His March 14th appearance will technically be Styles’ seventh time on the show, if you count his cameo in a Season 46 cold open.

NBC has announced that Styles will return to Studio 8H to host the March 14 episode of the show. The Grammy Award winner is promoting his fourth solo studio album, Kiss All the Time. Disco, Occasionally. The album is due March 6 — so fans will have a week to memorize the song lyrics before he performs two of them.

Take a look back at his monologue from his first time as host.