Hardest & Easiest Lyrics

senior man in grey shirt tries to write letter with left hand using ball pen at table in light room at home close view
'Dad Letter Project' FILE PHOTO: A TikTok video has turned into a movement called the "Dad Letter Project." (Bonsales - stock.adobe.com)
By Debra Green

Music is a universal language. However, some artists are easier to follow—especially when a listener is new to the language being sung.

Preply, a language learning platform, compiled a “Language Difficulty Quotient” to determine which artists are the easiest and hardest to follow for those learning the language of the singer. Data experts first examined a list of over 150 artists, based on the Billboard Top 100, to kick-start the development of the quotient. They then analyzed lyrics from 25 of the most popular songs by each person, accounting for factors such as vocabulary difficulty and rarity. The final step involved synthesizing the metrics into a concrete score ranging from 1 to 100, with a higher score indicating lyrics that are easier to follow for non-native speakers.

Artists With the Hardest Lyrics for Language Learning

1.Eminem

2. Doechii

3. Playboi Carti

4. Kendrick Lamar

5. GloRilla

6. Tyler, The Creator

7. Macklemore

8. BigXthaPlug

9. Travis Scott

10. J. Cole

Artists With the Easiest Lyrics for Language Learning

1. Keane

2. Doors Down

3. Fleetwood Mac

4. Tears for Fears

5. Gotye

6. a-ha

7. PinkPantheress

8. Empire of the Sun

9. Lynyrd Skynyrd

10. Jimin

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air97.1 The River - Classic Hits Logo
    View All
    1-404-741-9797

    We've got a new beer collaboration!

    Get your River Gear here!

    The Other Side of the River

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 971theriver.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!