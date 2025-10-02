Hardest & Easiest Lyrics

Music is a universal language. However, some artists are easier to follow—especially when a listener is new to the language being sung.

Preply, a language learning platform, compiled a “Language Difficulty Quotient” to determine which artists are the easiest and hardest to follow for those learning the language of the singer. Data experts first examined a list of over 150 artists, based on the Billboard Top 100, to kick-start the development of the quotient. They then analyzed lyrics from 25 of the most popular songs by each person, accounting for factors such as vocabulary difficulty and rarity. The final step involved synthesizing the metrics into a concrete score ranging from 1 to 100, with a higher score indicating lyrics that are easier to follow for non-native speakers.

Artists With the Hardest Lyrics for Language Learning

1.Eminem

2. Doechii

3. Playboi Carti

4. Kendrick Lamar

5. GloRilla

6. Tyler, The Creator

7. Macklemore

8. BigXthaPlug

9. Travis Scott

10. J. Cole

Artists With the Easiest Lyrics for Language Learning

1. Keane

2. Doors Down

3. Fleetwood Mac

4. Tears for Fears

5. Gotye

6. a-ha

7. PinkPantheress

8. Empire of the Sun

9. Lynyrd Skynyrd

10. Jimin