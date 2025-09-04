Happy music could help you recover from motion sickness

Place of work. Laptop with headset at desk Working space in the office or at home. Laptop with headphones headset. Business, technology, working from home, conference, video chat, call center concept (Poike/Getty Images/iStockphoto)
By Debra Green

Scientists studying ways of improving motion sickness have found that playing different types of music may help people recover more effectively. Soft and joyful music produced the best recovery effects, while sad music was less effective than doing nothing at all. The scientists found that joyful music alleviated carsickness the most, reducing it by 57.3%, very closely followed by soft music, at 56.7%. Passionate music reduced motion sickness by 48.3%, while playing sad music turned out to be slightly less effective than doing nothing. The control group reported a reduction of carsickness symptoms by 43.3% after their rest, while those who listened to sad music reported a reduction of only 40%.

