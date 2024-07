Photos: Mick Jagger through the years Here are some memorable photos of Rolling Stones rocker Mick Jagger through the years. (AP Photo, file)

I’ve known The Rolling Stones my entire life. I really got into their music in high school. I’ve been lucky enough to have seen them live in concert over 20 times. Wishing Mick Jagger a very happy 81st birthday! Would the term “rockstar” even exist without him?