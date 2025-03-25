Happy Birthday Elton John, he’s 78!

5 Things everyone should know about Elton John.
- Born Reginald Kenneth Dwight in 1947, the rocket man crooner changed his name in the 1960s to something more showbizzy. The first name came from the sax player, Elton Dean, in his then band Bluesology while the surname was inspired by the band’s lead singer, Long John Baldry.
- Elton is currently raising his 2 teenage boys, Zach 15 and Elijah 13. Can you imagine the energy it takes to parent teenagers?!?!?! And he’s 78!
- Elton John is known for his temper. To this day, the man can throw a tantrum like no other. That’s what the 1974 single The Bitch Is Back is all about.
- Elton John has released 31 studio albums in the span of his career. His debut album, Empty Sky, was released in 1969 with moderate success. His breakthrough album was his 1970 self-titled record that spawned the breakout hit Your Song.
- Elton is no longer an Atlanta resident. He bought the top 2 floors of Park Place on Peachtree back in 1992 and sold his penthouse for 7.2 million back in November of 2023.