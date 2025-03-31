Happy 70th Angus Young! 5 things about Angus you may not know...

INDIO, CA - APRIL 17: Musician Angus Young of AC/DC performs onstage during day 1 of the 2015 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival (Weekend 2) at The Empire Polo Club on April 17, 2015 in Indio, California. (Photo by Karl Walter/Getty Images for Coachella)

Angus McKinnon Young (born 31 March 1955) is an Australian musician, best known as the co-founder, lead guitarist, songwriter, and the only continuous member.

Originally from Scotland, Angus Young and his family moved to Australia in 1963, prompted by the worst winter on record in Scotland and TV advertisements offering assisted travel for families to emigrate .

Angus has never dunked a basketball, he stands at 5′2″.

Angus wrote the music for the 2nd best selling album of all time, Back In Black has sold 50 million copies and only trails Michael Jackson’s Thriller which has sold 66 million.

Angus Young’s wallet is taller than he is, Angus has an estimated net worth of 160 million dollars.