Happy 62nd Bday, Tommy Lee

Tommy Lee and Axel Lowe

By Axel Lowe

5 things about Tommy Lee you may not know…

  1. Tommy Lee was born Tommy Lee Bass in Athens, Greece.  His mom competed in the Miss Greece pageant before Tommy was born.
  2. Tommy Lee was briefly engaged to the Cherry Pie girl, Bobbi Brown.  This was well after her marriage to Warrant’s Jani Lane.  Tommy even got her name tattooed on his neck.  It’s now covered up with a set of lips tattooed in the same spot.
  3. Tommy Lee has been married 4 times, everyone knows of the Heather Locklear and Pamela Anderson marriages and his current wife, Brittany Furlan, but Tommy was also married to Elaine Starchuk for a little over a year when he first began his career in Motley Crue.
  4. Tommy has played drums on songs recorded by Richard Marx, The Smashing Pumpkins, Rob Zombie, Post Malone and dozens more.  Tommy Credits his natural rhythm to tap dancing lessons early in life.
  5. Despite being divorced 3 times; Tommy Lee has a net worth of 70 Million Dollars!
Comments on this article
