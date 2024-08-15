Halle Berry says Blake Lively asked her to be in 'Deadpool' threequel, but Ryan Reynolds never called

(SPOILERS) Of all the Marvel movie heroes who returned in Deadpool & Wolverine, including from the original X-Men movies, Halle Berry didn't reprise as Storm.

However, Berry says she was asked to come back — just not by producer and star Ryan Reynolds.

Berry played the weather-controlling mutant Ororo Munroe aka Storm in 2000's X-Men, 2003's X2, 2006's X-Men: The Last Stand and in 2014's X-Men: Days of Future Past.

She revealed to Comicbook.com that she and Reynolds' wife — and incidentally D&W cameo player — Blake Lively ran into each other at "a Marc Jacobs fashion show" in 2023, and Lively asked, "Would you ever be in my husband's movie as Storm?"

Berry reportedly replied, "Yeah, if he asked me." But Berry says Ryan "never asked."

In the many post-release interviews about the blockbuster's cameos — both real, like Wesley Snipes, Channing Tatum and Chris Evans, and rumored ones that never came to be, like Taylor Swift as the mutant Dazzler — Berry's name hadn't been mentioned.

Marvel Studios' Deadpool & Wolverine recently passed the billion-dollar mark at the worldwide box office.

