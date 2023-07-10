'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3' blasts off on streaming

Will Poulter as Adam Warlock in 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3' - Marvel Studios

By Stephen Iervolino

In its first weekend available for purchase on streaming, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 has topped the streaming charts.

According to Fandango's streaming service, Vudu, the James Gunn-written and -directed Marvel Studios film was the number one movie on its streaming chart for July 3 through July 9.

Coming in second was the blockbuster The Super Mario Bros. Movie, followed by another repeat performer, Fast X, in third.

The urban-themed horror comedy The Blackening debuted at #4 on the list, with previous chart-topper John Wick: Chapter 4 hanging tough to round out the top five.

Russell Crowe's thriller The Pope's Exorcist debuted at #7, with another scary movie, Nefarious, entering last week's chart with a seventh-place finish.

Marvel Studios is owned by Disney, the parent company of ABC News.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

