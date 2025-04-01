The GREATEST dance songs of all time?

I love to dance. I took lessons for 20 years and taught for three. I hear a good beat and love to hit the floor. I found this list of Best Dance Songs of All Time. Here are the top 20. What would you add to this list? @971theriver

20. Todd Terje, “Inspector Norse” (2012)

19. Sylvester, “You Make Me Feel (Mighty Real)” (1978)

18. Mr. Fingers, “Mystery of Love” (1985)

17. Robyn, “Dancing On My Own” (2010)

16. Kylie Minogue, “Can’t Get You out of My Head” (2001)

15. New Order, “Blue Monday” (1983)

14. Avicii, “Levels” (2011)

13. Afrika Bambaataa & Soulsonic Force, “Planet Rock” (1982)

12. Goldie, “Inner City Life” (1994)

11. Skrillex, “Scary Monsters & Nice Sprites” (2010)

10. Chic, “Good Times” (1979)

9. Robin S, “Show Me Love” (1993)

8. Underworld, “Born Slippy (Nuxx)” (1996)

7. Cerrone, “Supernature” (1977)

6. Stardust, “Music Sounds Better With You” (1998)

5. Frankie Knuckles feat. Jamie Principle, “Your Love” (1986)

4. The Chemical Brothers, “Block Rockin’ Beats” (1997)

3. Daft Punk, “One More Time” (2000)

2. Deee-Lite, “Groove Is in the Heart” (1990)

1. Donna Summer, “I Feel Love” (1977)

See the full list HERE.