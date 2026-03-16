Greatest of all-time aainstream rock songs

1. Touch, Peel And Stand - Days Of The New
2. Interstate Love Song - Stone Temple Pilots
3. Mysterious Ways - U2
4. How You Remind Me - Nickelback
5. Higher - Creed
6. Loser - 3 Doors Down
7. Break - Three Days Grace
8. Chalk Outline - Three Days Grace
9. Angel Of Harlem - U2
10. Fake It - Seether
11. It’s Been Awhile - Staind
12. When I’m Gone - 3 Doors Down
13. Top Of The World - Van Halen
14. S.O.S. (Sawed Off Shotgun) - The Glorious Sons
15. Kryptonite - 3 Doors Down
16. Face To The Floor - Chevelle
17. Second Chance - Shinedown
18. Silent Running - Mike + The Mechanics
19. Hail To The King - Avenged Sevenfold
20. So Far Away - Staind
21. My Name Is Human - Highly Suspect
22. Say You’ll Haunt Me - Stone Sour
23. Figured You Out - Nickelback
24. Start Me Up - The Rolling Stones
25. Pain - Three Days Grace
26. Remedy - The Black Crowes
27. Tunnel Of Love - Bruce Springsteen
28. Bully - Shinedown
29. Blurry - Puddle of Mudd
30. Rx (Medicate) - Theory Of A Deadman
31. If You Could Only See - Tonic
32. Hard To Handle - The Black Crowes
33. So Cold - Breaking Benjamin
34. Remedy - Seether
35. Blue On Black - The Kenny Wayne Shepherd Band
36. I Will Not Bow - Breaking Benjamin
37. Hemorrhage (In My Hands) - Fuel
38. Bulletproof - Godsmack
39. Fall To Pieces - Velvet Revolver
40. Through Glass - Stone Sour
41. Animal I Have Become - Three Days Grace
42. Country Song - Seether
43. Psycho - Puddle of Mudd
44. Rock And A Hard Place - The Rolling Stones
45. I Want To Make The World Turn Around - The Steve Miller Band
46. The Devil’s Bleeding Crown - Volbeat
47. Heavy - Collective Soul
48. Fly Away - Lenny Kravitz
49. Plush - Stone Temple Pilots
50. Inside The Fire - Disturbed
51. Cumbersome - Seven Mary Three
52. Pretending - Eric Clapton
53. My Own Prison - Creed
54. December - Collective Soul
55. Like A Stone - Audioslave
56. Separate Ways (Worlds Apart) - Journey
57. Money For Nothing - Dire Straits
58. Save Me - Shinedown
59. 16 - Highly Suspect
60. I Stand Alone - Godsmack
61. Jump - Van Halen
62. Stages - ZZ Top
63. Awake - Godsmack
64. Tired - Stone Sour
65. Failure - Breaking Benjamin
66. Until It Sleeps - Metallica
67. Everybody Wants You - Billy Squier
68. A Little Bit Off - Five Finger Death Punch
69. Higher Love - Steve Winwood
70. Lightning Crashes - Live
71. Footsteps - Pop Evil
72. Not Again - Staind
73. Boulevard Of Broken Dreams - Green Day
74. Dreamline - Rush
75. The Boys of Summer - Don Henley
76. Are You Ready - Disturbed
77. Another Way To Die - Disturbed
78. Heaven Knows - Robert Plant
79. I Love Rock ‘N’ Roll - Joan Jett & The Blackhearts
80. My Head’s In Mississippi - ZZ Top
81. Little One - Highly Suspect
82. Shepherd Of Fire - Avenged Sevenfold
83. A Girl Like You - The Smithereens
84. Inside Out - Five Finger Death Punch
85. The Sound Of Silence - Disturbed
86. Heaven Knows - The Pretty Reckless
87. Absolute Zero - Stone Sour
88. Doubleback - ZZ Top
89. Hero Of The Day - Metallica
90. What’s This Life For - Creed
91. I Am Machine - Three Days Grace
92. Daughter - Pearl Jam
93. Remember When - Bad Wolves
94. Are You Gonna Go My Way - Lenny Kravitz
95. Death By Rock And Roll - The Pretty Reckless
96. When Legends Rise - Godsmack
97. Midnight Blue - Lou Gramm
98. Shine - Collective Soul
99. Cryin’ Like A Bitch! - Godsmack
100. Dancing In The Dark - Bruce Springsteen