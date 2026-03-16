Greatest of all-time aainstream rock songs

LONDON, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 28: Customers look through a rack of vinyl records at the HMV store on Oxford street on December 28, 2023 in London, England. The British Phonographic Industry figures show UK vinyl sales rose by 11.7% to 5.9 million units this year, increasing for the 16th year in a row. Taylor Swift's 1989 (Taylor's version) was the best-selling LP and she has two further albums in the top 10. (Photo by Peter Nicholls/Getty Images)

1. Touch, Peel And Stand - Days Of The New

2. Interstate Love Song - Stone Temple Pilots

3. Mysterious Ways - U2

4. How You Remind Me - Nickelback

5. Higher - Creed

6. Loser - 3 Doors Down

7. Break - Three Days Grace

8. Chalk Outline - Three Days Grace

9. Angel Of Harlem - U2

10. Fake It - Seether

11. It’s Been Awhile - Staind

12. When I’m Gone - 3 Doors Down

13. Top Of The World - Van Halen

14. S.O.S. (Sawed Off Shotgun) - The Glorious Sons

15. Kryptonite - 3 Doors Down

16. Face To The Floor - Chevelle

17. Second Chance - Shinedown

18. Silent Running - Mike + The Mechanics

19. Hail To The King - Avenged Sevenfold

20. So Far Away - Staind

21. My Name Is Human - Highly Suspect

22. Say You’ll Haunt Me - Stone Sour

23. Figured You Out - Nickelback

24. Start Me Up - The Rolling Stones

25. Pain - Three Days Grace

26. Remedy - The Black Crowes

27. Tunnel Of Love - Bruce Springsteen

28. Bully - Shinedown

29. Blurry - Puddle of Mudd

30. Rx (Medicate) - Theory Of A Deadman

31. If You Could Only See - Tonic

32. Hard To Handle - The Black Crowes

33. So Cold - Breaking Benjamin

34. Remedy - Seether

35. Blue On Black - The Kenny Wayne Shepherd Band

36. I Will Not Bow - Breaking Benjamin

37. Hemorrhage (In My Hands) - Fuel

38. Bulletproof - Godsmack

39. Fall To Pieces - Velvet Revolver

40. Through Glass - Stone Sour

41. Animal I Have Become - Three Days Grace

42. Country Song - Seether

43. Psycho - Puddle of Mudd

44. Rock And A Hard Place - The Rolling Stones

45. I Want To Make The World Turn Around - The Steve Miller Band

46. The Devil’s Bleeding Crown - Volbeat

47. Heavy - Collective Soul

48. Fly Away - Lenny Kravitz

49. Plush - Stone Temple Pilots

50. Inside The Fire - Disturbed

51. Cumbersome - Seven Mary Three

52. Pretending - Eric Clapton

53. My Own Prison - Creed

54. December - Collective Soul

55. Like A Stone - Audioslave

56. Separate Ways (Worlds Apart) - Journey

57. Money For Nothing - Dire Straits

58. Save Me - Shinedown

59. 16 - Highly Suspect

60. I Stand Alone - Godsmack

61. Jump - Van Halen

62. Stages - ZZ Top

63. Awake - Godsmack

64. Tired - Stone Sour

65. Failure - Breaking Benjamin

66. Until It Sleeps - Metallica

67. Everybody Wants You - Billy Squier

68. A Little Bit Off - Five Finger Death Punch

69. Higher Love - Steve Winwood

70. Lightning Crashes - Live

71. Footsteps - Pop Evil

72. Not Again - Staind

73. Boulevard Of Broken Dreams - Green Day

74. Dreamline - Rush

75. The Boys of Summer - Don Henley

76. Are You Ready - Disturbed

77. Another Way To Die - Disturbed

78. Heaven Knows - Robert Plant

79. I Love Rock ‘N’ Roll - Joan Jett & The Blackhearts

80. My Head’s In Mississippi - ZZ Top

81. Little One - Highly Suspect

82. Shepherd Of Fire - Avenged Sevenfold

83. A Girl Like You - The Smithereens

84. Inside Out - Five Finger Death Punch

85. The Sound Of Silence - Disturbed

86. Heaven Knows - The Pretty Reckless

87. Absolute Zero - Stone Sour

88. Doubleback - ZZ Top

89. Hero Of The Day - Metallica

90. What’s This Life For - Creed

91. I Am Machine - Three Days Grace

92. Daughter - Pearl Jam

93. Remember When - Bad Wolves

94. Are You Gonna Go My Way - Lenny Kravitz

95. Death By Rock And Roll - The Pretty Reckless

96. When Legends Rise - Godsmack

97. Midnight Blue - Lou Gramm

98. Shine - Collective Soul

99. Cryin’ Like A Bitch! - Godsmack

100. Dancing In The Dark - Bruce Springsteen