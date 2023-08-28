'Gran Turismo' races past Barbie to top box office with $17.3 million

Gran Turismo squeezed past Barbie to claim top honors at the domestic box office with an estimated $17.3 million. The film, starring David Harbour, Orlando Bloom and Djimon Hounsou, and based on the true story of Jann Mardenborough, a guy who was so good at the car racing video game that he was able to translate his skills to the real racing world, earned $36.5 million overseas.

Right behind Grand Turismo, in second places was Barbie grabbing an estimated $17.1 million. The film earned an estimated $18.2 million internationally, bringing its six-week global tally to $1.34 billion.

After topping the box office in its debut last week DC's Blue Beetle, dropped to third place with an estimated $12.7 million. Thus far, the superhero origin story has earned $46.3 million at the domestic box office and $81.8 million worldwide.

Taking fourth place was Oppenheimer with an estimated $9 million at the North American box office for a six-week total of $300 million domestically and $777.1 million globally.

Rounding out the top five was Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem, delivering an estimated $6.1 million. The animated feature has grossed $98.1 in North America million to date.

