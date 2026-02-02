Grammys 2026: Videos from the night

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 01: Sombr performs onstage during the 68th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

If you missed Sunday night’s Grammys (or you want to relive the show) you can watch all the highlights on the Grammy’s YouTube page.

Catch all the red carpet entrances, iconic acceptance speeches, and backstage interviews with the stars who won big like Lola Young, Jelly Roll, and more.

Here’s a montage of some of the unforgettable moments from the 2026 Grammys, including incredible performances and inspiring speeches, including special moments with Bad Bunny, Sabrina Carpenter, Lady Gaga, Bruno Mars, Rosé & more: