Good news, Bryan now has ownership of his “first real 6 string”...

Bryan Adams recently told the story behind his iconic “first real six-string” guitar from ‘Summer Of ’69’. Contrary to the lyrics, he actually bought the guitar in Reading in 1970 when he was 12 years old. After leaving the guitar in Israel and buying another one upon returning to Canada, Adams received an email offering to return his original guitar, which he eventually reclaimed in Berlin. The guitar was passed on by a friend of the original email sender who had tragically died in a plane crash. Adams is currently gearing up for his ‘Roll With The Punches’ tour in the UK next month, with shows scheduled in various cities.

Here’s a link to the podcast where he tells the story of reclaiming the guitar.