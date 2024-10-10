'Golden Bachelorette' recap: Chippendales dancers teach the men some moves

After a challenging week, things heated up on The Golden Bachelorette.

Joan Vassos had a hilarious group date that allowed some of the men to show off their moves while she also began to grow her connections with others.

"I solidified some connections with some of the guys and I get more and more hopeful every week," she said.

Jonathan, Pascal, Dan, Charles L., Gary, Mark, Gil, Chock and Keith were chosen for the group date and were given a lesson by some of the original Chippendale members on how to body roll and more.

They each then took the stage to show off their moves for Vassos and to raise money for Stand Up to Cancer, an organization that fights cancer through collaborative research and fair access to care.

After their performance, each of the men got some time with Vassos, including Chock, whose connection with her has grown since their one-on-one date at Disneyland. At the end of their date, Vassos gave Chock the group date rose because she said she continues "to see a future" with him.

Following the group date, Chock received the heartbreaking news at home that his mother died and decided to leave the mansion to be with his family.

After Chock departed the mansion, Vassos set out on her date with Jordan. The duo went ice skating and Jordan got a rose at the end of their date.

On her one-on-one date with Guy, Vassos opted to get to know him more over cooking lemon baked ziti at her house.After their date, Vassos gave him a rose and said she can picture Guy in her life.

Prior to the rose ceremony, Vassos had one-on-one time with each of the men. And while she shared meaningful moments with all of them, she was over the moon when Chock returned to the mansion.

Chock told Vassos that he was "crazy" about her and "had to come back" to see her.

At the end of the night, Vassos said goodbye to Charles L., Gary, Dan and Gil. Here are the men that remain:



Chock, 60, an insurance executive from Wichita, Kansas

Guy, 66, an ER doctor from Reno, Nevada

Jordan, 61, a sales manager from Chicago, Illinois

Pascal, 69, a salon owner from Chicago, Illinois

Jonathan, 61, a shipping consultant from Oakland, Iowa

Mark, 67, an army veteran from Leesville, Louisiana

Keith, 62, a girl dad from San Jose, California

