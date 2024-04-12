'Golden Bachelor' couple Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist announce they are divorcing

The Golden Bachelor couple Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist are getting divorced -- three months after their televised wedding.

The couple, who fell in love on the first season of The Golden Bachelor last fall before tying the knot, broke the news Friday exclusively on Good Morning America.

"Theresa and I have had a number of heart-to-heart conversations, and we've looked closely at our situation, our living situation, so forth and -- and we've kind of come to the conclusion mutually that it's probably time for us to -- dissolve our marriage," Turner told Juju Chang in an interview for GMA.

"Get a divorce?" Chang clarified. "Yes," Turner said.

In the new interview, Turner said, "The thing that strikes me the most in our conversations, it's been how dedicated both of us are to our families … So we look at these situations and I think we just feel like it's best for the happiness of each of us to, to live apart."

When asked how this fell apart after both said they were 100% committed to making this work, Nist said "that was the plan."

"We looked at homes in South Carolina, we considered New Jersey, and we just looked at homes after home, but we never got to the point where we made that decision."



The pair, holding hands during the interview, reiterated that they did not fall out of love.



"I still love this person," Turner said. "There's no doubt in my mind, I still am in love with her. I root for her every day."

Nist added, "Yeah, I still love him."

The pair both said separately that they will continue to look for love.

Nist said fans have told them their story, "gave them so much hope," adding, "We want none of that to change for anybody."

