GnR kick off new tour with new drummer

Guns ‘N Roses kicked off their 2025 world tour on Thursday at Incheon, South Korea’s Songdo Moonlight Festival Park, with a 22-song set that closely resembled their recent set lists. Guns opened with “Welcome to the Jungle” for the first time since 2012, according to setlist.fm. They played 7 of the 12 songs from Appetite.

The new Guns N’ Roses drummer is Issac Carpenter, he replaced longtime drummer Frank Ferrer in March. Carpenter had previous GN’R affiliations, having played with Duff’s Loaded from 2009 to 2011.