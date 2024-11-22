“Glicked” When two movies collide in one weekend

‘Wicked’ and ‘Gladiator II’ sneaks could predict new ‘Barbenheimer’ weekend

Two very different, very anticipated movies are headed into theaters Friday, and some prognosticators say it could lead to a new “Barbenheimer” box office bonanza.

Wicked and Gladiator II are Friday’s big openers, and with both films getting strong reviews — and both with impressive sneak preview numbers — it’s reminiscent of when Barbie and Oppenheimer‘s very different double bill led to a $235.5 million worldwide opening weekend in July 2023.

The Hollywood Reporter says Wicked made $11 million from showings on Thursday, but other special showings throughout the week bumped that take to $19.2 million in the U.S. before Friday’s official opening day.

Gladiator II, Ridley Scott‘s follow-up to his 2000 Oscar winner, made $6.5 million in the U.S. ahead of Friday’s opening day. Unlike Wicked, however, it opened up overseas first, and its global take already stands at nearly $99 million, according to BoxOfficeMojo.

