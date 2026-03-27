Glen Powell to voice Fox McCloud in 'The Super Mario Galaxy Movie'

Fox McCloud, as voiced by Glen Powell, on the poster for 'The Super Mario Galaxy Movie.' (Universal Pictures)

Glen Powell has officially joined The Super Mario Galaxy Movie.

The actor has been revealed as the voice of Fox McCloud in the upcoming sequel film to The Super Mario Bros. Movie. Powell made the announcement in a post he shared to Instagram on Friday.

"Born to Barrel Roll," Powell captioned his announcement video, alongside a star emoji and a fox emoji.

In the video, Powell jumps around a movie theater as if he was inside of a video game. The theater is adorned with many different posters for The Super Mario Galaxy Movie, which he bounces around to the tune of "Ground Theme," colloquially known as The Super Mario Bros. theme song.

This new film is inspired by the Super Mario Galaxy video games, which find Mario and friends in the cosmos.

The voice actors from the previous film returned to voice the roles they originated. Chris Pratt is back as Mario, Charlie Day returns to play Luigi, Anya Taylor-Joy voices Princess Peach, Jack Black voices Bowser, Keegan-Michael Key is back as Toad and Kevin Michael Richardson voices Kamek.

As for the voice cast for the film's new characters: Brie Larson voices Princess Rosalina, Benny Safdie portrays Bowser Jr., Donald Glover voices Yoshi, Luis Guzman plays Wart and Issa Rae voices the Honey Queen.

Aaron Horvath and Michael Jelenic directed The Super Mario Galaxy Movie from a screenplay by Matthew Fogel.

The Super Mario Galaxy Movie arrives in theaters on April 1.

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