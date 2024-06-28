'Glee' star Jenna Ushkowitz pregnant with her second child

Jenna Ushkowitz is about to become a mom to baby #2.

The Glee actress is expecting her second child with husband David Stanley, she announced on Instagram on Friday.

"Baby #2 on the way," Ushkowitz captioned photos of her showing off her baby bump. "We are pregnant and so excited and grateful. It has been a journey, (I will share more soon) but in the meantime, enjoying this exciting time."

The actress told People when she first found out she was pregnant again, she did not believe it was real.

"I was actually on vacation in New York visiting my family at the time," Ushkowitz said. "And when I was packing, I had a Clearblue Early Digital Pregnancy Test in my closet and I was like, 'Let me just pack it just in case.'"

She ended up packing the pregnancy test in her suitcase, and it was a good thing, too.

"The day before we left the trip, I was like, 'Something feels very familiar about this feeling and let me just take this test.' I did. And when pregnant came up, my jaw dropped," Ushkowitz said. "I was shocked. And then overjoyed, of course."

Ushkowitz also says her 2-year-old daughter, Emma, understands there's a baby in her tummy, though she doesn't quite grasp the entirety of the situation.

"She says, 'I'm a big girl. I'm a big sister.' And she understands baby. So to an extent, she knows what's going on. She'll figure it out real soon," Ushkowitz said.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.