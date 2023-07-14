Gladiator sequel, Deadpool threequel + more reportedly stop shooting as strike grinds Hollywood to a halt

The SAG-AFTRA strike isn't even a day old yet, but Hollywood productions all over the world have already ground to a halt because of it.

With Hollywood stars among the 160,000 members forbidden from working by Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists rules, The Hollywood Reporter notes a number of high-profile movies have stopped production.

Among them, the trade reports, are the third Deadpool movie for Disney-owned 20th Century Studios, which is currently shooting in the U.K., as well as Sony Pictures' third Venom with Tom Hardy and the star-studded follow-up to Oscar winner Ridley Scott's Gladiator.

Big screen projects that were on a scheduled hiatus — like Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part Two, which was on a break while Tom Cruise and company traveled the world to promote Part One — will see their shoots delayed as long as the strike continues.

SAG-AFTRA has a specific set of no-nos for its members while the union is on strike, and it's far beyond what happens between "action" and "cut." For example, celebrities can't promote their upcoming films through interviews or social media.

Additionally, they can't participate in podcasts, narrate any projects, attend fan conventions, audition for future work, negotiate upcoming jobs or attend awards shows.

Interestingly, other prohibited activities include "Puppeteering, Performance capture or motion capture work," allowing their likenesses to be used for digital doubles and even "Piloting on-camera aircraft," according to SAG-AFTRA's website.

