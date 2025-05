George Wendt, comedian and actor beloved as Norm on “Cheers,” dies at 76

FILE - This Oct. 20, 2009 file photo shows actor George Wendt posing for a portrait in New York. Wendt will play Holly Golightly's husband when “Breakfast at Tiffany's” hit the Broadway stage next year. The play, a return to the story by Truman Capote, will star Emilia Clarke of HBO's “Game of Thrones” in the role Audrey Hepburn made famous in 1961 movie. (AP Photo/Jeff Christensen, file)

LOS ANGELES, CA — George Wendt, the comedian and actor known for his beloved role as Norm on “Cheers,” has died, a family representative told CBS News. He was 76.

Wendt, a Chicago native and the uncle of actor Jason Sudeikis, died peacefully in his sleep at home early Tuesday morning, according to his family.

“George was a doting family man, a well-loved friend and confidant to all of those lucky enough to have known him,” the family’s statement read. “He will be missed forever.”

Wendt was best known playing Norm Peterson on the NBC sitcom “Cheers,” which ran from 1982 to 1993. The role earned him six consecutive Primetime Emmy Award nominations.

He had been married to fellow actor Bernadette Birkett since 1978. Together, they had three children.

In 2024, Wendt and some of the cast of “Cheers” reunited at the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards, including Ted Danson, Rhea Perlman, Kelsey Grammer and John Ratzenberger.

Following his fame on the comedy, Wendt went on to star in his own show, “The George Wendt Show,” in 1995. The series ended with less than 10 episodes, but Wendt continued acting and staring in several TV and movies, including “Sabrina the Teenage Witch” and “Saturday Night Live.”

CBS News Kiki Intarasuwan contributed to this story.