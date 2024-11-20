Genesis celebrating 50th anniversary of 'The Lamb Lies Down on Broadway' with massive box set

Genesis' sixth studio album, The Lamb Lies Down on Broadway, is about to celebrate its 50th anniversary, and to mark the occasion a new remastered version of the album is being released, with plenty of extras.

The Lamb Lies Down On Broadway 50th Anniversary Super Deluxe Edition, created with input from the band’s members — Tony Banks, Phil Collins, Peter Gabriel, Steve Hackett and Mike Rutherford — will be released March 28 in a variety of formats, including five-LP/Blu-ray audio, four-CD/Blu-ray audio and digitally, with Dolby Atmos.

The set includes the remastered album, done at Abbey Road Studios; a Blu-ray with Dolby Atmos mixes, done under the supervision of Gabriel and Banks; never-before-released demos; and a 60-page coffee table book, featuring interviews with all five band members, said to be the only time they’ve all been interviewed about the album since its original release. The book also includes previously unseen photos, a poster and a replica concert ticket.

The set also includes The Lamb Lies Down On Broadway Live At The Shrine Auditorium, recorded Jan. 24, 1975. While most of the concert was previously released as part of the Genesis Archive 1967-75 box set, this version includes two additional encore tracks, making it the first time the full concert and complete encore is being released.

The Lamb Lies Down On Broadway 50th Anniversary Super Deluxe Edition is available for preorder now.

Released Nov. 22, 1974, The Lamb Lies Down on Broadway was a concept album based on an idea by Gabriel, about a Puerto Rican youth named Rael who goes on a journey of self-discovery. During the tour for the album, Gabriel announced to the band he was leaving Genesis once the tour was over.