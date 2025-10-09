Gene Simmons car crash

KISS legend Gene Simmons was involved in a car crash on the Pacific Coast Highway in Malibu this week after allegedly fainting behind the wheel. The 76-year-old rock star assured fans on social media that he was “completely fine” following the incident. Simmons’ wife, Shannon Tweed, confirmed that he is now recovering at home. The crash occurred just before KISS is set to reunite for their 50th-anniversary event in Las Vegas in November, featuring exclusive performances and special guests.