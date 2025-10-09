Gene Simmons car crash

Gene Simmons on 'Dancing with the Stars'/(Disney/Eric McCandless)
By Axel Lowe

KISS legend Gene Simmons was involved in a car crash on the Pacific Coast Highway in Malibu this week after allegedly fainting behind the wheel. The 76-year-old rock star assured fans on social media that he was “completely fine” following the incident. Simmons’ wife, Shannon Tweed, confirmed that he is now recovering at home. The crash occurred just before KISS is set to reunite for their 50th-anniversary event in Las Vegas in November, featuring exclusive performances and special guests.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air97.1 The River - Classic Hits Logo
    View All
    1-404-741-9797

    We've got a new beer collaboration!

    Get your River Gear here!

    The Other Side of the River

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 971theriver.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!