Fox readies 35th season of 'The Simpsons' with extended premiere preview

Fox

By Stephen Iervolino

On Monday, September 11, Fox dropped an extended preview of the 35th season premiere of The Simpsons, which debuts October 1 at 8 p.m.

The episode, titled "Homer's Crossing," has Homer becoming a school crossing guard and taking things a little too far.

In addition, this season Marge experiences a series of nightmares about young Bart's childhood coming to an end, producers tease, while an episode set 60 years in the future has Lisa recounting how Homer was scapegoated for a power outage "that plunged Springfield into darkness days before Thanksgiving."

Of course, this season will also bring back an annual classic, the 34th edition of the spooky "Treehouse of Horror" episode.

