Fourth season of 'Mythic Quest' coming to Apple TV+ in January

By Stephen Iervolino

Apple TV+ has announced its lauded workplace comedy Mythic Quest returns for its fourth season on Jan. 29.

The series starring and co-created by Always Sunny star and co-creator Rob McElhenney centers on the dysfunctional team behind the titular fictional hit video game.

The streamer teases the fourth season sees Ian (McElhenney), Poppy (Charlotte Nicdao), Brittlesbee (David Hornsby), Brad (Danny Pudi), Rachel (Ashly Burch) and the rest of the gang back "under the same fluorescent office lights as the reunited team at Mythic Quest confronts new challenges amongst a changing video game landscape as stars rise, egos clash, relationships bloom, and everyone tries to have a little more work life balance."

The show kicks off with two episodes, followed by one new episode weekly through March 26.

Following the finale, the streamer will also be launching Side Quest, an anthology series that "explores the lives of employees, players, and fans who are impacted by the game."

That series will star McElhenney, as well as Abbott Elementary's William Stanford Davis, Mission: Impossible baddie Esai Morales "and many more in the leading roles across each installment."

