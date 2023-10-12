Former 'Teletubbies' sun baby is pregnant with first child

Ian Gavan/Getty Images

By Mary Pat Thompson

Believe it or not, the Teletubbies sun baby is about to have a baby of her own.

Jess Smith, who was cast as the iconic sun baby from the children's TV series Teletubbies at only 9 months old, is expecting her first child with her partner, Ricky Latham.

Smith made the announcement in an Instagram post Tuesday. "When two becomes three," she captioned a photograph of an ultrasound.

Latham made his own Instagram post poking fun at all the press coverage they've received, sharing a screenshot of an article announcing their pregnancy.

“I’m famous,” Latham captioned his post. “Got my 15 minutes of fame. I’m accepting interviews.”

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On Air97.1 The River - Classic Hits Logo
    View All
    1-404-741-9797

    97.1 The River and Reformation Brewery: A Cold One

    The Other Side of the River

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 971theriver.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!