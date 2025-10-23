Forget “Push Presents, ” moms now have “Push Playlists.”

Looks like the miracle of birth now has a playlist. A new study from iCandy found thousands of Spotify birth-themed playlists. Songs from Coldplay, The Beatles, Ed Sheeran and Fleetwood Mac are go-to artists helping moms push through the pain. There are over 18-hundred birthing playlists. Some calmer music, some more direct like one that featured Ozzy’s “Mama I’m Coming Home,” The Ramones, “I Wanna Be Sedated,” Diane Ross’s “I’m Coming Out” and the number one song, “Push It” by Salt N Pepa.