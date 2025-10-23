Forget “Push Presents, ” moms now have “Push Playlists.”

Jukebox (Winter KD - stock.adobe.com)
By Debra Green

Looks like the miracle of birth now has a playlist. A new study from iCandy found thousands of Spotify birth-themed playlists. Songs from Coldplay, The Beatles, Ed Sheeran and Fleetwood Mac are go-to artists helping moms push through the pain. There are over 18-hundred birthing playlists. Some calmer music, some more direct like one that featured Ozzy’s “Mama I’m Coming Home,” The Ramones, “I Wanna Be Sedated,” Diane Ross’s “I’m Coming Out” and the number one song, “Push It” by Salt N Pepa.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air97.1 The River - Classic Hits Logo
    View All
    1-404-741-9797

    We've got a new beer collaboration!

    Get your River Gear here!

    The Other Side of the River

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 971theriver.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!