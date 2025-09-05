Foreigner wants to play Travis & Taylor’s wedding.

Foreigner made the bold move by publicly asking newly engaged Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce to hire them as their wedding band. In an open Instagram letter, the iconic Eighties rock band offered their services, highlighting their 40-year history of writing romantic anthems that would perfectly complement the couple’s special day.

While it’s unclear if Swift and Kelce are already fans, the newly inducted Rock and Roll Hall of Famer’s pitch has added a classic rock twist to the couple’s recent engagement announcement, though Swift has yet to reveal any details about wedding plans or entertainment ideas.