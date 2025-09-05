Foreigner wants to play Travis & Taylor’s wedding.

Courtesy of Foreigner
By Axel Lowe

Foreigner made the bold move by publicly asking newly engaged Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce to hire them as their wedding band. In an open Instagram letter, the iconic Eighties rock band offered their services, highlighting their 40-year history of writing romantic anthems that would perfectly complement the couple’s special day.

While it’s unclear if Swift and Kelce are already fans, the newly inducted Rock and Roll Hall of Famer’s pitch has added a classic rock twist to the couple’s recent engagement announcement, though Swift has yet to reveal any details about wedding plans or entertainment ideas.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air97.1 The River - Classic Hits Logo
    View All
    1-404-741-9797

    We've got a new beer collaboration!

    Get your River Gear here!

    The Other Side of the River

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 971theriver.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!