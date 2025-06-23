Food Network announces final Anne Burrell appearance, special programming to honor the late chef

Food Network has announced the air date for celebrity chef Anne Burrell's final appearance on Worst Cooks in America in the wake of the longtime host's sudden death.

Food Network announced Monday that it will air Burrell's final appearance on the show on July 28. The network will also air "a curated selection of encore episodes featuring Anne" on Wednesday starting at 10 p.m. ET, to "highlight her extraordinary talent as a chef, competitor and teacher."

"Anne Burrell was a one-of-a-kind talent whose loss is being deeply felt by family, friends and fans," Betsy Ayala, head of food content for Warner Bros. Discovery, said in the announcement. "With these special programming events, we hope to honor Anne and celebrate her impact on Food Network and beyond, and to offer fans a way to remember her passion and culinary prowess that ran through everything she did."

Burrell was found "unconscious and unresponsive" inside her Brooklyn home just before 8 a.m. on June 17, according to police. An autopsy to determine the cause of her death will be performed, the Office of Chief Medical Examiner said last week.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.