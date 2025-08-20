First ever tribute album To Bad Company to feature Slash,Def Leppard and Blackberry Smoke and more. Watch the Blackberry Smoke video for “Run With The Pack” featuring Paul Rodgers and Brann Dailor at the bottom of this page.

Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame inductees and music icons BAD COMPANY will be celebrated with a first ever, star-studded tribute album to be released October 24, 2025 via Primary Wave Music.

“Can’t Get Enough: A Tribute To Bad Company” features legendary and contemporary artists from rock, country and Americana — genres deeply influenced by BAD COMPANY — including Hardy, THE PRETTY RECKLESS, Joe Elliott and Phil Collen from DEF LEPPARD, SLASH FEATURING MYLES KENNEDY & THE CONSPIRATORS, Charley Crockett, HALESTORM and more, offering fresh takes on the band’s iconic songs. BAD COMPANY singer Paul Rodgers and drummer Simon Kirke also appear on the album, bringing the tribute full circle.

Elliott says: “I’ve loved BAD COMPANY since the very beginning. A phenomenal combination of two of my favorite bands, FREE and MOTT THE HOOPLE — what’s not to love?! What a privilege it is for myself and Phil to cover one of my favorite BAD COMPANY songs withPaul and Simon! Wow!"

Hardy says: “There’s a short list of bands my dad played for me as a young boy that shaped my love for rock ‘n’ roll, and BAD COMPANY is on that list. It’s a very cool and surreal moment to be part of this project."

Slash adds: "BAD COMPANY was the background music of an important period in my youth. They were such a great band, and a huge influence on me then and still are today."

“Can’t Get Enough: A Tribute To Bad Company” track listing:

01. Ready For Love - HARDY

02. Shooting Star - HALESTORM (feat. Paul Rodgers)

03. Feel Like Makin’ Love - SLASH FEATURING MYLES KENNEDY & THE CONSPIRATORS

04. Run With The Pack - BLACKBERRY SMOKE (feat. Paul Rodgers and Brann Dailor)

05. Rock ‘N’ Roll Fantasy - THE STRUTS

06. Bad Company - CHARLEY CROCKETT

07. Rock Steady - DIRTY HONEY

08. Burnin’ Sky - BLACK STONE CHERRY

09. Seagull - Joe Elliott and Phil Collen of DEF LEPPARD (feat. Paul Rodgers and Simon Kirke)

10. All Right Now - THE PRETTY RECKLESS