Feel old yet? Fast Times at Ridgemont High turns 43 today The classic teen comedy was released on August 13th, 1982

Hey, bud. Let’s party!

Today (August 13th) is the 43rd anniversary of the release of the hit 1982 movie “Fast Times at Ridgemont High”.

The movie was a coming-of-age film directed by Amy Heckerling and based on the 1981 book by Cameron Crowe called “Fast Times at Ridgemont High: A True Story”. The film helped launch the careers of many actors, including Sean Penn, Jennifer Jason Leigh, Forrest Whitaker, and Phoebe Cates.

Watch some of our favorite Jeff Spicoli scenes below

Watch Sean Penn talk with Jimmy Kimmel about watching the movie all over again

Rewatch the movie’s official trailer below

Who was your favorite character from the film? Leave us a comment below or an Open Mic on our station’s app.