Farm Aid 2025 will celebrate its 40th anniversary with a live broadcast on CNN from Huntington Bank Stadium in Minneapolis on September 20. The event will feature performances by founders Willie Nelson, Neil Young, and John Mellencamp, alongside special guests including Dave Matthews, Kenny Chesney, Billy Strings, Margo Price, Wynonna Judd, and Steve Earle, among others. The event, which has raised over $85 million to support U.S. farmers since its inception in 1985, will be streamed on CNN’s platforms without need for a cable login, with CNN anchors John Berman and Laura Coates hosting and climate correspondent Bill Weir reporting onsite. “Farm Aid is honored to partner with CNN to bring Farm Aid 40 to a broad and diverse audience,” said Farm Aid co-director Jennifer Fahy. “This partnership is critical to elevating the role of family farmers to their rightful place as essential for all of us and showcasing the extraordinary artists who have generously shared their voices of support for 40 years.”