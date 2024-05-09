Fandango now letting you order your popcorn, soda and more with your movie tickets

For even the biggest movie lovers, there's usually a major downside to going to the theater: suffering that concessions line, a mysterious zone where time seems to stand still, even as your showtime ticks ever closer.

But on Thursday, May 9, Fandango announced it is making buying your popcorn and soda — or whatever you prefer — as easy as it is to snag your tickets in advance.

Starting first with AMC Theatres before rolling out to other movie chains, the online ticketing service is offering users the ability to preorder concessions with their tickets on the Fandango app, allowing you to avoid having to queue up behind that indecisive family of five that can't seem to settle on gummy bears or Sno-Caps.

Instead, you'll just go to a designated area and scoop up your snacks.

For AMC Dine-In locations, which offer actual meals and cocktails, a patron's preordered selections will be delivered right to their seats.

"With either method, moviegoers can rest assured that they’ll never miss a moment of the coming attractions and main features," the company touts.

Meanwhile, members of the theater chain's AMC Stubs club will also be able to earn and redeem benefits for concessions ordered through Fandango.

According to the company's 2024 Moviegoing Trends and Insights Study of more than 6,000 moviegoers, 1 in 4 general ticket buyers say they have tried preordering concessions in the past — and 97% were satisfied with their experience.

