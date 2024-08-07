Famous musicians name their favorite Metallica album

Famous Rockers Name Their Favorite Metallica Albums
- There’s no denying that Metallica is one of the biggest and most influential bands ever. And it seems like every big rock star names a different Metallica album as their favorite. Here are a few, courtesy of Noisecreep:
- Billy Corgan (Smashing Pumpkins), Dave Grohl (Foo Fighters): Master of Puppets
- Rob Halford (Judas Priest): Kill ‘Em All
- David Draiman (Disturbed), Bruce Dickinson (Iron Maiden): Metallica (The Black Album)
- Jimmy Page (Led Zeppelin), Jack White (White Stripes): St. Anger
- Serj Tankian (System of a Down): ...And Justice For All