Famous musicians name their favorite Metallica album

What is yours?

By Axel Lowe

  • There’s no denying that Metallica is one of the biggest and most influential bands ever.  And it seems like every big rock star names a different Metallica album as their favorite.  Here are a few, courtesy of Noisecreep:
    • Billy Corgan (Smashing Pumpkins), Dave Grohl (Foo Fighters): Master of Puppets
    • Rob Halford (Judas Priest): Kill ‘Em All
    • David Draiman (Disturbed), Bruce Dickinson (Iron Maiden): Metallica (The Black Album)
    • Jimmy Page (Led Zeppelin), Jack White (White Stripes): St. Anger
    • Serj Tankian (System of a Down): ...And Justice For All
