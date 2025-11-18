Explore the Disney Destiny with English Nick!

Disney Destiny

97.1 The River is setting sail for adventure aboard the Disney Destiny, the newest ship from Disney Cruise Line! The Disney Destiny will debut one-of-a-kind venues and experiences alongside the extraordinary entertainment, world-class dining and unparalleled hospitality that make every Disney Cruise Line vacation legendary.

On board, Disney’s heroes and villains take center stage with a variety of shows, encounters and special appearances. Enjoy a first-of-its-kind family dining experience celebrating the iconic music from The Lion King, take in an all-new Broadway-style stage adaptation of Disney’s Hercules, marvel at the sight of the Grand Hall inspired by Marvel Studio’s Black Panther, and so much more!

Get an exclusive look below at photos and videos from all that the Disney Destiny has to offer.

Interviews & Videos

Click here to learn more about the Disney Destiny!

