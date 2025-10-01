Ever wonder how the band shirt started?

Here’s a timeline for the evolution of band shirts as recorded by authors Amber Easby and Henry Oliver in their book The Art of the Band T-shirt:

(1956) Elvis Presley’s company produces band shirts to advertise four of his singles

(1964) The Beatles celebrate their US tour by making music T-shirts for fans

(1967) The Monkees create concert T-shirts for their tours

(1968) Bill Graham’s Winterland Productions becomes the first manufacturing company of band T-shirts

(1970) The Allman Brothers bring out a T-shirt for family, band members and crew

(1971) The Grateful Dead launches their tye-dye shirt (birth of a 40-year tradition)

(1973) Concert promoter produce a shirt for a music fest, advertising three bands together: The Allman Brother, Grateful Dead, and The Band

(1973) Promoters make a tee for a Yes tour and make $250,000 profit

(1974–76) Vivienne Westwood defines the punk movement with memorable tees like the Destroy T-shirt

(1983) Katherine Hamnett launches her slogan T-shirts that are picked up by musicians and fits the zeitgeist of 80s

(1985) Hip hop design legend, Cey Adams, creates the now universal Run-DMC tees

(1991) A concert poster uses the Nirvana logo with a smiley face and lives on to become ubiquitous

(1997) Unofficial tribute T-shirts to the rapper Biggie Smalls quickly take off