Ever wonder how the band shirt started?

River Merch Store
By Debra Green

Here’s a timeline for the evolution of band shirts as recorded by authors Amber Easby and Henry Oliver in their book The Art of the Band T-shirt:

(1956) Elvis Presley’s company produces band shirts to advertise four of his singles

(1964) The Beatles celebrate their US tour by making music T-shirts for fans

(1967) The Monkees create concert T-shirts for their tours

(1968) Bill Graham’s Winterland Productions becomes the first manufacturing company of band T-shirts

(1970) The Allman Brothers bring out a T-shirt for family, band members and crew

(1971) The Grateful Dead launches their tye-dye shirt (birth of a 40-year tradition)

(1973) Concert promoter produce a shirt for a music fest, advertising three bands together: The Allman Brother, Grateful Dead, and The Band

(1973) Promoters make a tee for a Yes tour and make $250,000 profit

(1974–76) Vivienne Westwood defines the punk movement with memorable tees like the Destroy T-shirt

(1983) Katherine Hamnett launches her slogan T-shirts that are picked up by musicians and fits the zeitgeist of 80s

(1985) Hip hop design legend, Cey Adams, creates the now universal Run-DMC tees

(1991) A concert poster uses the Nirvana logo with a smiley face and lives on to become ubiquitous

(1997) Unofficial tribute T-shirts to the rapper Biggie Smalls quickly take off

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air97.1 The River - Classic Hits Logo
    View All
    1-404-741-9797

    We've got a new beer collaboration!

    Get your River Gear here!

    The Other Side of the River

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 971theriver.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!