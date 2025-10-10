English Nick and The River Crew take on Universal Studios

English Nick and The River Crew took a trip to Universal Studios Orlando to check out Epic Universe and Halloween Horror Nights!

Universal Studios Epic Universe

The brand-new Universal Studios Epic Universe theme park features five incredible “worlds” including The Wizarding World of Harry Potter- Ministry of Magic, SUPER NINTENDO WORLD, How to Train Your Dragon- Isle of Berk, Dark Universe, and Celestial Park.

Come along with English Nick as he explores Epic Universe!

PART 1: SUPER NINTENDO WORLD and Dark Universe

PART 2: Celestial Park, How to Train Your Dragon- Isle of Berk, and The Wizarding World of Harry Potter- Ministry of Magic

Halloween Horror Nights

Halloween Horror Nights is described as an “all-encompassing nightmare... where everything you see, hear, and smell is tormented.”

Going on now through November 2nd, the event features 10 haunted houses and scare zones as well as live entertainment and attractions.

When you visit Halloween Horror Nights, don’t forget to try the Dead Coconut Club- it’s to die for.

Check out more from The River Crew’s trip to Universal Studios:

