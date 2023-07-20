LAS VEGAS, NV - NOVEMBER 14: Singer Rob Halford (L) and guitarist Glenn Tipton of Judas Priest perform at The Pearl concert theater at the Palms Casino Resort as the band tours in support of the album "Redeemer of Souls" on November 14, 2014 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images) (Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

English Nick chats with Glenn Tipton of Squeeze ahead of their show 09/16 at Cadence Bank Amphitheater at Chastain Park.

Topics range from touring post covid and touring the USA, bad British school teachers they both had when they were kids (Glenn got kicked out of school because of the length of his hair), to Glenn’s early musical influences and who exposed him to some of them.

The 70′s British TV show “The Sweeney” comes up too as did (of course) soccer (footie )as they both love the beautiful game.

