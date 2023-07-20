INDIO, CA - APRIL 14: Musician Glenn Tilbrook of Squeeze performs during Day 2 of the 2012 Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival held at the Empire Polo Club on April 14, 2012 in Indio, California. (Photo by Michael Buckner/Getty Images for Coachella) (Michael Buckner)

English Nick chats with Glenn Tilbrook of Squeeze ahead of their show 09/16 at Cadence Bank Amphitheater at Chastain Park.

Topics range from touring post covid and touring the USA, bad British school teachers they both had when they were kids (Glenn got kicked out of school because of the length of his hair), to Glenn’s early musical influences and who exposed him to some of them.

The 70′s British TV show “The Sweeney” comes up too as did (of course) soccer (footie )as they both love the beautiful game.

>>LISTEN ON-DEMAND:

©2023 Cox Media Group