Elijah Wood doesn't want anyone else to play Frodo 'as long as I’m alive and able'

The actor, who portrayed the hobbit Frodo Baggins in all three of The Lord of the Rings films, recently told The Sunday Times he does not want his iconic part to be recast in the future.

"I certainly wouldn’t want anybody else to play Frodo," Wood said, continuing, "as long as I’m alive and able."

While it is still unconfirmed if Wood will return as Frodo in the 2027 Lord of the Rings film The Hunt for Gollum, Ian McKellen has said he will come back to play the role of Gandalf.

When asked if he will appear in the upcoming Andy Serkis-directed movie, Wood played coy.

“It hasn’t been officially announced, but at a convention last August, Ian sort of let the cat out of the bag,” Wood said. “So there is a good chance. I’m not able to officially say anything until it’s announced, but I will say I’m thrilled with the prospect of another film."

Wood continued, saying it is "always a little nerve-racking when people talk about new movies for a world like Middle-earth."

"Everyone gets a little protective and hopes it retains its level of integrity, but this story is fun, thrilling," Wood said. "There is a genuine feeling of getting the band back together."

