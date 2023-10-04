Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson once again takes Disney fans 'Behind The Attraction'

Disney+

By Stephen Iervolino

Disney has revealed the second-season trailer to Behind The Attraction, its exclusive peek at Walt Disney's magical theme parks.

Co-produced by Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and Dany Garcia's Seven Bucks Productions and Brian Volk-Weiss' The Nacelle Company, the show "takes viewers on a ride behind Disney Parks' most iconic and beloved attractions, featuring the Imagineers that designed them and the Cast Members who operate them."

While season 1 took a deep dive into Jungle Cruise, Haunted Mansion, It’s A Small World and Space Mountain, season 2 showcases Pirates of the Caribbean, Big Thunder Mountain Railroad, Indiana Jones Adventure, EPCOT, the parks' fireworks-filled Nighttime Spectaculars and, of course, the food.

After all, don't you want to know who came up with the idea for those giant turkey legs and 12-inch churros?

The series drops November 1 on Disney+.

Disney is the parent company of ABC News.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

