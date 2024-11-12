Dude, that’s so metal!

By Debra Green

What’s the most metal band out there? Found a list, what do you think? Who is missing?

1. Metallica

2. Black Sabbath

3. Iron Maiden

4. Pantera

5. Judas Preist

6. Ozzy Osbourne

7. Slipknot

8. Slayer

9. TOOL

10. Avenged Sevenfold

11. System of a Down

12. Deftones

13. Rammstein

14. Korn

15. Gojira

16. Megadeth

17. Dio

18. Death

19. Motörhead

20. Type O Negative

21. Sepultura

22. Mastodon

23. Lamb of God

24. Machine Head

25. Meshuggah

26. Anthrax

27. Cannibal Corpse

28. Converge

29. Danzig

30. King Diamond

31. Nightwish

32. Dream Theater

33. Kyuss

34. Napalm Death

35. Behemoth

36. Exodus

37. At The Gates

38. Carcass

