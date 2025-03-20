Do you love a strange food combo?

By Debra Green

I found a list of Americans Favorite Strange Food Combos. Some aren’t strange at all, but some i’m staying far away from. Here are the top picks:

French fries and chocolate milkshake

Cottage cheese and fruit

Fruit preserves with cheese and crackers

Chocolate and popcorn

Peanut butter and apple

Sauerkraut and cheese

Cheddar cheese and apple pie

French fries and pickles

Cold pizza and ranch dressing

Sour cream and onion chips and chocolate.

What food combos do you like? Hit us up on socials @971theriver or @rockstressFM

