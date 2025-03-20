Do you love a strange food combo?

I found a list of Americans Favorite Strange Food Combos. Some aren’t strange at all, but some i’m staying far away from. Here are the top picks:
French fries and chocolate milkshake
Cottage cheese and fruit
Fruit preserves with cheese and crackers
Chocolate and popcorn
Peanut butter and apple
Sauerkraut and cheese
Cheddar cheese and apple pie
French fries and pickles
Cold pizza and ranch dressing
Sour cream and onion chips and chocolate.
