Disney, Pixar announce 'Coco 2' will arrive in 2029

The universe of Coco is expanding.

Disney and Pixar are developing the sequel Coco 2, CEO Bob Iger announced during the Walt Disney Company's annual shareholder meeting.

“While the film is just in the initial stages, we know it will be full of humor, heart and adventure,” Iger said. “And we can't wait to share more soon.”

The original team behind the first film will reunite to create the sequel, which is set to release in 2029. Director Lee Unkrich and co-director Adrian Molina, along with producer Mark Nielsen, are all slated to return to further tell the story of the Rivera family.

The original Coco film debuted in movie theaters in 2017 and grossed over $800 million at the global box office. It won the Oscars for best animated feature film and best original song for "Remember Me."

Coco tells the story of 12-year-old boy Miguel, who dreams of becoming a musician even though his family carries a generations-old ban on music. Miguel journeys to the Land of the Dead to uncover the true story of his family's history.

Pixar also shared the news to its social media accounts on Thursday.

"Disney and Pixar’s Coco 2 is officially coming to theaters in 2029," the company's post on the social platform X reads.

Disney is the parent company of Pixar and ABC News.

