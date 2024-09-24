Disney+ announces 2 new Pixar streaming shows

Disney has announced two new limited Pixar Productions shows that will stream exclusively on Disney+: Dream Productions and Win or Lose.

Dream Productions takes place between the events of Inside Out and its new hit sequel — and once again between the ears of their main character, Riley. This time it's time "to explore the innerworkings of the studio behind her dreams."

The studio teases, "Riley is growing up and when her memories need some extra processing, Joy and the rest of the Core Emotions send them to Dream Productions. Acclaimed director Paula Persimmon (Paula Pell) faces a nightmare of her own: Trying to create the next hit dream after being paired up with Xeni (Richard Ayoade), a smug daydream director looking to step up into the big leagues of night dreams."

The mockumentary-style show features the voices of Amy Poehler, Maya Rudolph, Liza Lapira, Tony Hale, Lewis Black and Phyllis Smith.

The four-episode series comes to Disney+ beginning Dec. 11.

Feb. 19 will see the launch of the eight-episode Win or Lose, which "features the intertwined stories of different characters as they each prepare for their big championship softball game."

Each of the eight installments tracks a different character in the lead-up to the big game.

Pixar's chief creative officer, Pete Docter, noted, "Dream Productions offers up a treasure trove of jokes and fun as it digs deeper into one of our favorite parts of the first film, the making of Riley's dreams."

He calls Win or Lose "a major, first-of-its-kind tentpole series, one that really showcases ... bold, imaginative storytelling; laugh-out-loud humor; and characters that we can all relate to."

