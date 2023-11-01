Director Shawn Levy expresses love for 'Logan', and says it's still canon after 'Deadpool 3'

When Hugh Jackman hung up his Wolverine claws after 2017's Logan, he was rewarded with universal acclaim, and the film earned director and co-writer James Mangold a first-of-its-kind Best Adapted Screenplay Oscar nomination for closing the actor's nearly 20-year-stint playing the X-Men hero.

So when Jackman happily surprised fans who have been clawing to see him in character opposite his real-life bestie Ryan Reynolds as Deadpool, some wondered what the new adventure meant for Logan, which ends with Wolverine's death.

Speaking with BroBible, Deadpool 3's director Shawn Levy assured fans that the forthcoming film will not undo its cinematic predecessor.

"I have always said that I can't wait for Deadpool 3 to come out because all I want to do is give interviews alongside Ryan where we talk about our reverence for the movie Logan," the Stranger Things and Free Guy vet said.

"Logan is canon. We love Logan...I want the world to know, as the producer and director, all of us share a deep love and respect for Logan, every aspect of how it's crafted, and all the events that take place [in it]," he continued.

It's not known exactly how the third Deadpool film will introduce Jackman's character, but it is presumed that both 'Pool and Wolvie's first foray into Marvel Studios' Cinematic Universe takes place before the events of Mangold's movie, which was set in 2029.

Production on Deadpool 3 was paused because of the SAG-AFTRA strike, and it likely won't hit its former May 3, 2024 release date. Levy previously told Collider, "We've shot half the movie. I've edited half the movie. We're dying to get back to work and get this movie out next year."

